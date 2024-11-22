Jey Uso On Paul Heyman: “He Has A Brain For This Business”

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on Cheap Heat, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Uso said, “The Wise Man is really the Wise Man to my family. He’s been around my family more than 50 years. He is behind the scenes a lot. He does produce, even when he’s not on TV, he’s there. All the backstage stuff, ‘Say this. Maybe say it like this. Do this. Do that.’ He has a brain for this business.”

On being around Heyman:

“Being around him damn near five years almost every day, I’m glad he’s still around. I’m glad he’s close to my family, and I’m just glad to have him on our side. He’s a big player to vouch for you and push for you. Any problem we have, we go to him. He makes it happen for my family. We love him.”

