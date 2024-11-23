Jey Uso On Sami Zayn: “He Is One Of My Favorite Guys To Work With”

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on Cheap Heat, where he talked about a number of topics including how he feels reuniting with Sami Zayn and how Zayn is one his favorite guys to work with.

Uso said, “So happy. This past Friday, it was cool all of us being in the room together. Even back working together behind the scenes. Backstage, being with Roman and Sami, ping ponging off each other. It felt like old times. Sami is one of my favorite guys to work with and one of my favorite workers. If you pay attention to Sami Zayn, the boy has skills. He’s an actor. He can work. He’s good and safe in the ring. I’m very glad he’s on my team right now.”

On Bronson Reed allying himself with Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline:

“I think business just picked up with Bronson Reed. I think he’s going to be a problem at WarGames. I’m not trying to get in the ring with that dude. I’ve been in the ring a couple times with him. He’s an Uce too, you know what I’m saying? Damn, if they had to pick a fifth member for their team, they grabbed the first round draft pick for sure.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)