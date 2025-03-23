Jey Uso Opens Up About Longtime Friendship With Big E

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with Rosenberg Wrestling on various topics, including having a conversation with Big E after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Uso said, “I did my post interview with Jackie [Redmond]. She was like ‘Big E said this and this.’ I went right to Big E, man. From the bottom, I got goosebumps thinking about Big E because I love him. We came out the mud together. There’s a certain class – me, my brother, Big E, Bray Wyatt.”

On his relationship with Big E:

“If Big E ever has kids, I got them bro. That’s how tight we are. You just build those kind of bonds with guys you come up with, and you’ll never forget that. [They are] real ones. No matter how much money, no matter what kind of fame we get, he ever needs an ear or shoulder, I’m there for him, for real.”

