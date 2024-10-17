Jey Uso Pays Tribute To The Rock At WWE Live Event (Video)

The ongoing problems between Roman Reigns and the new Bloodline are being closely monitored by Jey Uso.

The most recent development was The Rock’s appearance following the WWE Bad Blood main event, in which Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock appeared, counted 1, 2, and 3 before leaving.

Uso recently won the Intercontinental Title from Bron Breakker and will make his next title defense against Breakker next week on Raw. This past Monday, there was a backstage segment in which Jey declined Jimmy’s assistance, who also returned for Bad Blood.

WWE is currently on a house show tour in the United Kingdom, where Uso has teamed up with Breakker in title bouts. As shown below, Jey hit The Rock’s People Elbow finisher.