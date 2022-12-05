Jey Uso Pays Tribute to Umaga on the Anniversary of His Passing

Umaga bulldozed his way into the main event picture just a few months after making his WWE return in 2006. The Samoan Submission Machine feuded with stars such as Bobby Lashley, Triple H, John Cena, and CM Punk during his second run with the promotion.

On the 13th anniversary of his uncle’s death, Jey Uso posted a message on social media in his uncle’s honour. Umaga died on December 4, 2009, after suffering a heart attack.

“Dec 4th be a sad day. Then, ALL the great memories brightens it up. Love u mane.”

You can check out Jey’s Instagram post below: