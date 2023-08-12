Jey Uso “Quits” WWE

Jey Uso has “quit” WWE.

This week’s WWE SmackDown featured a heated segment between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Jimmy turned down Roman’s offer to give him anything he wanted as a thank you for his assistance at SummerSlam.

Jimmy explained to Roman that his actions had nothing to do with Roman or The Bloodline. Jimmy explained that he took Jey out at SummerSlam because he didn’t want Jey to become the monster that Roman has become, as Jey would have become the Tribal Chief if he had won the match.

Jimmy and Jey appeared to be reconciling when Jey took out his brother with a superkick in the aisle. He also took out Roman and Solo Sikoa, and before the show ended, Jey declared that he is finished with everything, including The Bloodline, and that he is out of SmackDwn, and out of WWE. As the show came to a close, Jey exited through the audience.

