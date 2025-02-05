Jey Uso Recalls Jimmy Slipping On A Top Rope Move During Their WWE TV Debut

Top WWE star and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on The Club 520 podcast to discuss various topics, including how Jimmy Uso slipped on a top rope dive during their WWE TV debut.

Jey Uso said, “Hell yeah. I didn’t. My brother did, but I felt just as bad. When we debuted, when we first showed up on TV, it’s on YouTube. We’re supposed to jump on the top rope and splash. He jumped on the top rope and slipped. Everybody was like, ‘Hahaha, idiot.’ You can hear the first five rows when they’re talking shit. My brother slipped and was real upset about it. We didn’t know. We were just trying to make sure everything was good.”

