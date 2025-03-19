Jey Uso Responds To Critics Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41 Title Match

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Uso’s victory in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble drew a mixed reaction from fans. While some celebrated his win, others questioned whether he was truly deserving of a title shot, despite his impressive victories over top stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Leading up to WrestleMania, Gunther has repeatedly overpowered Uso in their recent encounters on WWE television. On Monday’s Raw, Uso secured a dominant victory over Austin Theory in a quick squash match. WWE reportedly had to make adjustments to the original plan for the bout—click here for more details.

Amid the criticism, Uso took to his Instagram stories to directly respond to those questioning his place in WWE.