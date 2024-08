WWE star Jey Uso recently spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics including his father WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi’s criticism of how the company has been booking him as of late.

Uso said, “(Rikishi) just said what he said out there about my creative. It’s an opinion, yeah, but I’m like, ‘Dad, just watch the show. It’s okay, let me work. Let me go out and work, enjoy the show, make your rap track. That’s pops, though, that’s my dad so shoutout to my dad.”