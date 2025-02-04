Jey Uso Reveals His First Thought After Royal Rumble Victory

Top WWE star and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco to discuss various topics, including the first thing he thought after he won the match on Saturday’s PLE.

Uso said, “’Oh s**t. Oh s**t.’ I’m sitting in the ring, and I’m telling you, when I pushed him off, I just watched him. ‘Oh s**t. Oh s**t. I won the Royal Rumble.’”

