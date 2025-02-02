Jey Uso Reveals His Son Wants To Follow In His Wrestling Footsteps

Jey Uso secured one of the biggest victories of his career on Saturday night, winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and outlasting 29 other superstars in one of the most star-studded Rumbles in history. With this win, he now has the opportunity to challenge for a championship at WrestleMania 41.

Before the event, Jey Uso appeared on Club 520, where he spoke about his 13-year-old son, Jeyce, who has aspirations of following in his footsteps and becoming a professional wrestler.

“My little one out there, he’s like over there, ‘Dad, how old do I have to be to wrestle?’ ’18. Five more years, me and you are gonna be like Dom and Rey Mysterio.’ He’s so into it, man,” Jey shared.

When asked about the potential for another generation of The Usos, Jey confirmed that his family is ready to carry on the legacy.

“Yeah, bro. I feel like if he wanted to, I would let him. It is hard, but he’s got to be all in. I’ve got nieces and nephews ready to go. 15, 16, 17, 6’5” 300 pounds, big Samoan kids, Uce.”