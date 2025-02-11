Jey Uso Reveals How He Helps Produce His WWE Entrance

Top WWE star and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including how he helps produce his WWE entrance through the concourse area.

Uso said, “The craziest part with the concourse entrance, I have time to go up through the concourse, but when I’m sitting there waiting for my music to hit, they are counting me down. ‘You got one minute.’ I’m sitting there waiting, and when I mean that’s the craziest part of that entrance, when I’m sitting in the concourse with the people. I’m talking before I even walk out, sitting there and waiting to go, that is crazy. There was one moment where she was shooting the shot to come out of the concourse, and the people weren’t in the shot. I switched cameras around to make it look like it was busy behind me. The shot just came out right. I’m in there producing too, Uce. I’m like, ‘Let’s walk this way and turn this way because the people are here.’ When the shot came out, that was the first shot I did, now it’s every time. I want all the kids. Give me all the kids. It’s very fun.”

