Jey Uso Reveals What John Cena Said To Him Following WWE Royal Rumble Win

Top WWE star and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco to discuss various topics, including what 16-time World Champion John Cena said to him following his win on Saturday.

Uso said, “He came in the ring. I thought I was about to have to do it one more time, throw his ass out one more time. I’m just kidding. He said, ‘Hey, man.’ He hugged me. He goes, ‘Hey, uce. I remember your first tour. I said, I always told you and your brother, ‘You guys will be fine. Be yourself.’ He goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ That’s when he turned me to the crowd, and they’re just [yeeting], they’re just hitting it, man. Yeah, man. Love for John Cena. He’s a GOAT, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)