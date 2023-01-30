Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following The Bloodline Angle at WWE Royal Rumble

Following Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble, fans were left with a few unanswered questions, including what the future holds for Jey Uso in The Bloodline.

Jey seemingly confirmed his departure from The Bloodline today in an Instagram post.

He simply wrote, “I’m out,” with a red teardrop and an image of himself in the ring just before he left after The Bloodline brutally beat on Sami Zayn.

Jey has been supporting Zayn in recent weeks, but he made it clear last night that he was not happy with everything that happened after the match with Zayn.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Zayn is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal.