Jey Uso Says “I’m On The End Of My Career”

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Jey Uso offered a heartfelt and introspective take on where he stands in his WWE journey, sharing that he feels his career is nearing its final stretch.

“I’m on the end of my career,” Uso revealed. “I feel like I still have a couple years left. I still feel strong, but this is the first time I kind of felt the years are catching up on me.”

Set to turn 40 in August, Uso opened up about the physical and emotional toll of a lengthy career in professional wrestling, acknowledging the internal shift he’s experiencing.

“I think I’m getting older. I love wrestling. Wrestling is everything. I’m just getting to the point where I want to venture out a little bit more.”

His words offer a rare glimpse into the mindset of a seasoned performer who has been at the heart of some of WWE’s most compelling storylines in recent years—including his work within The Bloodline and his breakout moments as a singles competitor. While he made clear that his passion for wrestling remains strong, his comments suggest a desire to expand beyond the ring as the next phase of his life begins to take shape.