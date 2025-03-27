Jey Uso Says Others May Be More Talented But He’s Earned His Spot

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso spoke with RAW Recap about his journey to the main event spotlight and how the Bloodline storyline shaped his career.

Reflecting on his evolution, Uso said:

“If you rewind the entire Bloodline story from day one, you’ll see why it resonated with fans the way it did. People were behind me—they wanted me to be the next Roman [Reigns]. There was no backlash back then. I learned how to adapt, how to play the game. That storyline gave me my confidence—confidence to go solo, to speak on the mic, to perform in front of the camera. That was my best body of work.”

Uso also addressed critics who question his place in the spotlight:

“I act like everything’s a perfect 10, but I know people are watching closely now. Some say, ‘He only has three moves.’ But let’s be real—there are a lot of incredibly talented wrestlers out there with way more moves than me, but they’re not in this position. Why? Because this is a different game at the top. You all watched me grow. My best work? You’ve already seen it—and you’re still seeing it. Those promos? That’s 100% me. No script. You tell me, ‘Talk about WrestleMania,’ and I will.”

Jey concluded by highlighting the energy he brings to every live appearance:

“You can’t go out there on live TV and control the crowd like I do. That’s all me now. When I make my entrance, the whole arena shakes. People feel it. That’s the level I’m at—and I’m not coming down. I’m still learning every day, and in this business, if you stop learning or evolving, you’re done. There’s a hundred other dogs waiting to take your place. But if anyone wants this spot, they’re gonna have to come up and take it from me.”