Jey Uso Sets Sights On WWE World Heavyweight Championship In 2025

As WWE heads into 2025, the launch of Raw on Netflix and the start of WrestleMania season promise an exciting year ahead. Jey Uso, fresh off a stellar 2024, looks to capitalize on his momentum and aim for even greater success.

Uso’s 2024 was a breakout year as a singles competitor, marked by high-profile feuds with top stars, a WWE World Heavyweight Title challenge, and his much-anticipated singles clash with his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40. He also claimed the Intercontinental Title, holding it until losing to Bron Breakker, which sparked a heated rivalry with the OG Bloodline.

Despite his accolades, one championship has eluded Uso: the World Heavyweight Title. Taking to his Instagram story, Uso declared his intent to achieve this milestone in 2025, signaling his determination to rise to the top.

Uso’s journey continues on the Netflix premiere of Raw this Monday, where he is set to face Drew McIntyre in a high-stakes singles match.