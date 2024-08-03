Jey Uso Shares His Thoughts On Not Competing At WWE SummerSlam

WWE star Jey Uso appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including not being booked to compete at SummerSlam.

Uso said, “Sometimes it’s almost like okay, let me back off, let me not be on the pay per view and watch it for myself as from a fan, and let me see what we’re missing here.” “If I was on there Uce, there would be like some kind of a spike or just some kind of an energy spike, switching the tone of the show sometimes.”

“So I’m just going to lay back Uce, play my position man and just stay ready.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.