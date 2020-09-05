Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions, Updated Card

Jey Uso won a Fatal 4 Way over Matt Riddle, Sheamus and King Corbin on tonight’s SmackDown to earn a WWE Universal Championship match from Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions on 9/27.

Here is the updated Clash of Champions PPV card-

–WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

RUMORED TO BE CONFIRMED SOON:

–Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Heavy Machinery