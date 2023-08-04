Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa will do battle tonight.

Ahead of Uso’s “Tribal Combat” against “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and title of tribal chief at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night, “Main Event” Jey will have one big final hurdle.

Solo Sikoa.

WWE has announced Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa for tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Dayton, OH.

