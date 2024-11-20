Jey Uso Wants To Face Jimmy Uso In A Rematch At WWE WrestleMania 41

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on Cheap Heat, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would like to face his brother, Jimmy Uso, in a rematch at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso said, “To be honest, I would like to run it back with my brother one more time. I would like to. Left a little bad taste in my mouth with [WrestleMania XL]. I know what we can do. The fans have no damn clue, but me and my brother know. Hell yeah, we would have stole the show. Just, things happen. We’re all a team.”

On if he would be up to face Jimmy on RAW’s Netflix debut:

“I would light that damn thing up. We’d be sold out. It’d be energy. You talk about setting the tone on Netflix. Put me in the spot. Let’s do it. I would like to run it back one more time. Straight up. Storytelling.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)