Jey Uso Weighs In On Travis Scott’s Slap To Cody Rhodes At WWE Elimination Chamber

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat on various topics, including Travis Scott attacking Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber after John Cena turned on Rhodes and aligned with The Rock.

Uso said, “Somebody ain’t tell him how to work slap? He was probably too damn lit. If he slapped me like that? Hell nah, I probably woulda’ went [looks up and shakes his head]. This dude just hit me like Sheamus.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

