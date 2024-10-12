Jey Uso’s Return To The Bloodline Teased During WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Jimmy Uso discussing his return to WWE Bad Blood. Roman Reigns entered the ring and requested that the crowd acknowledge Jimmy. Reigns mentioned that he wasn’t satisfied with their current positions in WWE. When Jimmy said they needed help, the crowd began chanting “Yeet,” but Reigns responded with “No Yeet.” Jimmy stated that he was the only family member who still acknowledged Reigns and exited the ring.

The main event of Survivor Series: War Games is still expected to be a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match, with Jey rumored to be on Reigns’ team.