Jillian Hall Gives Birth To Daughter

Former WWE star Jillian and partner Zac Pharoah (Zachary Farrow) announced on Twitter and Instagram that their new baby daughter Violet Elise Farrow was born at 4:57pm on Tuesday, 3/3. She weighed in at 7lbs and 3oz, measuring at 20 inches long.
This is Jillian’s second daughter. She has another daughter from a marriage that was ended years ago.
You're just too good to be true… I can't take my eyes off you. You'd be like heaven to touch… I wanna hold you so much. At long last love has arrived… And I thank God I'm alive. You're just too good to be true… Can't take my eyes off you. Pardon the way that I stare… There's nothing else to compare. The sight of you leaves me weak… There are no words left to speak. But if you feel like I feel… Please let me know that is real. You're just too good to be true… I can't take my eyes off you.