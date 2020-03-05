Jillian Hall Gives Birth To Daughter

Former WWE star Jillian and partner Zac Pharoah (Zachary Farrow) announced on Twitter and Instagram that their new baby daughter Violet Elise Farrow was born at 4:57pm on Tuesday, 3/3. She weighed in at 7lbs and 3oz, measuring at 20 inches long.

This is Jillian’s second daughter. She has another daughter from a marriage that was ended years ago.

Here are the new IG posts from the couple: