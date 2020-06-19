Jim Cornette Addresses Accusations Made Against Him and His Wife

As PWMania.com previously reported, an indy wrestler using the handle @AKI_Evolution contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter and made accusations towards Jim Cornette and Cornette’s wife Stacy.

Cornette has publicly responded to the accusations with the following comments:

Morning all–I know that my name has to be involved in everything because it gets attention, but I'm too busy running a pizza parlor from the basement of my pedophile ring to make any twitter goofs and their 700 fake accounts famous today. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 19, 2020

Helpful hint: I have been told that when you're faking screenshots of something that "happened" years ago, you shouldn't use the person's profile picture that's only been up a week and a half. It's the little things, but that's for attorneys to discuss. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 19, 2020

Indy wrestler Mike Braddock also commented on Cornette: