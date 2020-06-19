Jim Cornette Addresses Accusations Made Against Him and His Wife

As PWMania.com previously reported, an indy wrestler using the handle @AKI_Evolution contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter and made accusations towards Jim Cornette and Cornette’s wife Stacy.

Cornette has publicly responded to the accusations with the following comments:

Indy wrestler Mike Braddock also commented on Cornette:

