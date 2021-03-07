Jim Cornette Addresses Video Of Shaq Leaving Ambulance

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Shaquille O’Neal was loaded into an ambulance after going through two tables. However, when Tony Schiavone later opened the ambulance door to check on Shaq’s condition, Shaq had disappeared.

A fan captured video footage which shows Shaq leaving the ambulance just before Schiavone opened the door. Jim Cornette called out out the company for allowing Shaq to leave the ambulance in front of fans:

@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast instead of 7 dollars can I get a free cameo? pic.twitter.com/cABlY88CuP — Ricardo Jaquez (@swaggy_perro60) March 7, 2021

They let the fucking guy get out of the ambulance in front of the fans! @AEW is the biggest bunch of bullshit ever presented in the name of wrestling and this is exhibit #125,634,222. Everybody involved with this abortion of a promotion should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/x7do6KJhNb — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 7, 2021