Jim Cornette Addresses Video Of Shaq Leaving Ambulance

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Shaquille O’Neal was loaded into an ambulance after going through two tables. However, when Tony Schiavone later opened the ambulance door to check on Shaq’s condition, Shaq had disappeared.

A fan captured video footage which shows Shaq leaving the ambulance just before Schiavone opened the door. Jim Cornette called out out the company for allowing Shaq to leave the ambulance in front of fans:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR