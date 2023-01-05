Jim Cornette Believes Lana is Serious About Miro Returning to WWE

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. Cornette mentioned Lana’s recent comments about Miro returning to WWE.

Miro hasn’t been seen on AEW TV in months, but he’s stated that he’s looking forward to his return. Fans questioned whether Miro would truly leave AEW in the future, given his wife’s recent statements that he will return to WWE in the future. According to reports, he has turned down ideas pitched to him.

Cornette said, “Obviously, Lana is not just making this up. One would believe that she is reflecting potential conversations that they have had whether in their marital bed or on their marital couch or in their marital kitchen. Because they’re married, they talk to each other quite a lot. And one would think that she wouldn’t just be saying something like that out of the blue if it had never been discussed, or if he was saying, ‘Well, I love it here inAEW, honey, and I never want to go back to the evil empire, which is WWE.”

