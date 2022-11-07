Jim Cornette Believes The Elite Never Wanted CM Punk in AEW

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Cornette discussed his theory that the members of The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, never intended for CM Punk to become a part of AEW in the first place.

This hot take comes after they engaged in a full-on brawl with each other. To be more specific, he pointed to the fact that Punk had “exposed them” as the reasoning behind this:

“They didn’t want Punk there from the start. I’m talking about the hardly boys [The Young Bucks] and old twinkle toes [Kenny Omega] because he exposed them. These guys he exposed for their limited audience.”

“He [Tony Khan] thought that he could f*cking put together a national wrestling promotion on their [The Elite] backs. When he found out those backs weren’t wide enough to carry it, he had to start bringing in stars. They got somebody [who] was doing numbers.

And they were jealous of it because not only was he [Punk] doing bigger numbers than they were, but he was doing it with wrestling instead of their brand of convoluted western swing dancing. So those three guys they needed Punk out of there because he was exposing the whole myth of The Elite as this massive powerful force around wrestling.”

