Jim Cornette Calls Out AEW For Having ‘Unprofessional’ Content

Jim Cornette has continued to be a vocal critic of AEW and commented on an exchange between AEW President Tony Khan and a YouTube user regarding a copyright claim:

Hey Tony, here's a thought–don't let your little friends "produce" stuff that is so egregiously fake, nonsensical or unprofessional that even inexperienced fans like this young girl feel compelled to make videos laughing about how lousy the aforementioned bullshit was. #FIXEDIT https://t.co/Ty2WuzyUyw — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 12, 2021

Cornette also addressed Maki Itoh’s entrance from this week’s AEW Dynamite:

“The fact that whatever mark that runs this Twitter account would actually show people–ON PURPOSE–the most unprofessional, amateur-looking mess ever broadcast on TV shows that they’re just pulling your legs and laughing at you for being stupid enough to watch @AEW to begin with.”