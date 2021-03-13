Jim Cornette Calls Out AEW For Having ‘Unprofessional’ Content

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Jim Cornette has continued to be a vocal critic of AEW and commented on an exchange between AEW President Tony Khan and a YouTube user regarding a copyright claim:

Cornette also addressed Maki Itoh’s entrance from this week’s AEW Dynamite:

“The fact that whatever mark that runs this Twitter account would actually show people–ON PURPOSE–the most unprofessional, amateur-looking mess ever broadcast on TV shows that they’re just pulling your legs and laughing at you for being stupid enough to watch @AEW to begin with.”

