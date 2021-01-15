Jim Cornette Calls Ryback A ‘Disrespectful Piece Of Sh*t’

Former WWE star Ryback recently tweeted about championships in wrestling being props and Jim Cornette issued a response:
Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as “Champions”’ Nobody has actually ever won or lost a prop, as scripted physical entertainment is incapable of that. This tweet explains so much though on your tv deal with them. https://t.co/KurkFyBISo
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 13, 2021
Another disrespectful piece of shit–AKA @Ryback –who would never have been allowed in the business before it all went to Hell. Hey Fat Guy, if you'd said this in public 30 years ago, your fellow "entertainers" would have kicked the shit out of you & rightfully so. Fuck you. https://t.co/PMeINNZWim
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 14, 2021