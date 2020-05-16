Jim Cornette Comments On Vince Russo Saying AEW Needs TV Writers

Former WWE, WCW and TNA booker Vince Russo says AEW needs TV writers on their creative team, and as expected, the legendary Jim Cornette doesn’t agree with him. Russo took to Twitter tonight and said AEW needs TV writers if they want to grow their audience.

“I’m just saying this for the growth and betterment of the company. I’ve been watching @AEWrestling from Day 1. If they want to grow their audience—they need Television Writers. Long matches with Predictable Endings are not going to bring in new viewers. My Opinion,” Russo wrote.

A fan tweeted a screenshot of Russo’s tweet to Cornette and asked for his opinion. Cornette, who is often critical of the AEW product on his podcast, did not agree.

“I can say with almost 100% certainty that the ONLY thing that could make AEW TV any worse is TV writers,” Cornette responded.

There were no further comments from Russo or Cornette, who have had a history of disliking each other for years. You can see their full tweets below:

