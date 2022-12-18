Jim Cornette Compares Vince McMahon and Tony Khan’s Talent Relationships

WWE and AEW operate in very different ways, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative, while Triple H has taken over the company and Tony Khan is in charge of AEW.

Jungle Boy found himself in the middle of an argument with the Gunn Club online after AEW Full Gear. The Gunns speculated that if they “changed with the Bucks and stayed up until 6am with the boss,” there was a chance that they would be able to secure a position on the card.

On his show, “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette discussed the topic and shared his thoughts.

“Is this a good thing for Tony’s public perception as the owner and operator manipulator and booker and boss and chief bottle washer of this whole company. If the guy’s can just willy nilly say on Twitter or out in public in front of God and everybody Yeah, Tony goes out and parties with all the guys and they do this and that and they stay up all night and you know, if you’re in that clique, then you get preferential treatment. And even if they’re not getting preferential treatment, because they’re in that clique, you’ve still established that the boss is staying up all night partying with the f*cking guys.

“And I mean, I know Vince McMahon was noted in the 80s for going to a few adult entertainment establishments with some of the boys. But I don’t think he was out there with f*cking Harvey Wippleman smoking a joint and you know, back in the f*cking mid Hudson Civic Centre in Poughkeepsie. So I, again, you just have to wonder what in the flying f*ck control that he has or thinks he has or would like to have or how he thinks he’s going to get it. When everybody on the roster can just say oh, yeah, you’re the boss’s dude, so f*ck you.”