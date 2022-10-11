Jim Cornette Criticizes Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Says His Character Doesn’t Belong in Wrestling

Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on Saturday night has the wrestling world buzzing. The legendary Jim Cornette, on the other hand, was not pleased with his return.

Cornette recently claimed in the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, adding he would be on board with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and engaging, and not dumb and false.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s comeback on the most recent episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast, questioning if Wyatt’s persona has a place in the industry.

Cornette believes Wyatt’s character would be appropriate in a horror film, but not in wrestling.

“The people love him [but] I don’t know what this has to do with wrestling,” Cornette said.

Cornette elaborated on why he dislikes the Wyatt character.

“I guess Philadelphia again would be the place where anybody would want to see anything loony in wrestling,” Cornette said. “But, maybe there’s a good horror movie in this gimmick, I don’t know, but I just I don’t see what the f**k. When you’ve got the the babyfaces in this equation – and I guess now he is a babyface – because people love him. But when you’ve got a supernatural guy with living puppets that invade the babyfaces’ fucking spaces and they’ve got to act like that they are legitimately concerned about the animal puppets and the, you know, Presto the Magic Clown fucking kids show set.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: