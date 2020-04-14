Jim Cornette Defends Controversial Remark From Jerry Lawler On WWE RAW

Jerry Lawler received some criticism on this week’s RAW for referring to Akira Tozawa’s move as a “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” which you can hear in the video below:

Ramen Noodle Moonsault, my new favorite wrestling maneuver #RAW

pic.twitter.com/VxHPV5Y55C — Mark Out Mania | HK (@RealMarkOutHK) April 14, 2020

Jim Cornette came to Lawler’s defense with the following message: