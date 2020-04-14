Jim Cornette Defends Controversial Remark From Jerry Lawler On WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Jerry Lawler received some criticism on this week’s RAW for referring to Akira Tozawa’s move as a “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” which you can hear in the video below:

Jim Cornette came to Lawler’s defense with the following message:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR