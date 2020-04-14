Jim Cornette Defends Controversial Remark From Jerry Lawler On WWE RAW

Jerry Lawler received some criticism on this week’s RAW for referring to Akira Tozawa’s move as a “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” which you can hear in the video below:
Ramen Noodle Moonsault, my new favorite wrestling maneuver #RAW
— Mark Out Mania | HK (@RealMarkOutHK) April 14, 2020
Jim Cornette came to Lawler’s defense with the following message:
So now people are mad at @JerryLawler for telling a joke. Now I understand why modern wrestling sucks, because most modern wrestling fans are such whiny little pussies they don't DESERVE good wrestling. How do these people go out in public without breaking out in tears? #WHINE
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 14, 2020