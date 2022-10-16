Jim Cornette Discusses The Acclaimed’s National Scissoring Day

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics.

During it, Cornette discussed how The Acclaimed and ‘Daddy Ass’ Billy Gunn just celebrated National Scissoring Day on Dynamite.

“The Acclaimed celebrated National Scissoring Day. Well, you know, I’ve seen National Cheeseburger Day, National Pizza Day, National Puppy Day… When I was a kid we didn’t have all these national days. Who is in charge of making these national days? Is it a board? Is it a committee? How do we determine what day is a national day for something? Google that. If you won’t Google whether f*cking sheep is legal in Japan at least you can Google that.”

“Anyway, this was absolutely ridiculous but the people loved it and they did it well, at least The Acclaimed and Billy, they’ve got fire, they’ve got oomph. Bowens did great, the material he wrote is preposterous, but they sound like they mean it. It’s that line that you kind of have to bump up against but can’t cross where it’s ridiculous, but the person looks like they believe it, [they] mean it, are enjoying it, whatever. And you kind of get swept up in it. The people love these kids. And so again, you know, this, this got long, but it wasn’t bad.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes)