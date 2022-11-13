Jim Cornette Discusses the Role Jeff Jarrett Should Have in AEW

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Cornette discussed Jeff Jarrett’s signing with AEW, both in front of and behind the camera, in the role of Director of Business Development for the company.

“As much as I like Jeff Jarrett’s work, even though he’s in good shape at his age, better shape than most people are at any age. Goddamn, they don’t need him in the ring at this point, they need him in the office. But if he’s going to be in the office he shouldn’t come out doing angles busting people open and promising body bags. But Punk returned who was, again, I’ll give each man their proper respect.”

“CM Punk didn’t grow up in the wrestling business and didn’t f*cking start his own promotion multiple times like Jeff did. But Jeff honestly has never been in a position as money drawing talent to what CM Punk was. So Punk came and did bring business, did bring pay-per-view buys, did bring house show gates, did bid bring ratings, and they still couldn’t get close to the WWE.”

“Jeff Jarrett is not going to bring the numbers in those categories that Punk did as a wrestler. Jeff Jarrett should have been brought in as a guy who again has dealt with every goddamn wrestler in some fashion or another and has been in business for the last 25 or 30 years. And whether some people don’t like him or not, he knows how to f*cking [run a business].”

Cornette went on to explain why he thinks the talent relations department of AEW is the one that could benefit the most from Jarrett’s participation in the company:

“He was the one, it wasn’t Dixie Carter for f*ck sake. He was the one that kept all those disparate, obnoxious, egotistical, and/or motivated or unmotivated personalities in TNA on the same page most of the time for quite a few years. I would not only have Jeff’s input in promoting live events, which is his strong point. Finding local sponsors, local tie-ins, getting people in the buildings to buy tickets.”

“But I would also have him be the one who as a guy, again, who’s been in every position in this business, promoter, booker matchmaker, creative team, wrestler, etc. There’s your talent relations guy because at least he can talk to them as a wrestler instead of a modern entitled pr*ck or god damn nobody or never was that nobody’s going to listen to.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below:



(h/t to TJRWrestling for the transcription)