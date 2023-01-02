Jim Cornette Discusses Whether He Hates Shawn Michaels

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics.

Cornette was asked if he still hates Shawn Michaels during the podcast. Cornette has stated numerous times over the years that he did not like the person Michaels was in WWE in the 1990s.

He said, “No, I don’t know if I ever hated Shawn Michaels. I never felt about him the way I felt about sh*tstain or Donald Trump or any really egregious excremental excuse for a human being.

“Just as he was a great worker, and I’ve said that great f*cking performer in the ring, just a goddamn annoying f*cking prima donna motherf*cker to be around, nasty to all my friends during the 90s, and then found God. Which I don’t believe in, so I don’t put as much faith in as everybody else when they’ve reformed. I say if you were that big of a prick before you’re probably always gonna be a prick.

“But I don’t hope that he gets run over by a bread truck and or falls off a cliff. And I’ve you know, whenever he is straight on television, I’m not talking about sober not sober. I’m talking about when he’s being a straight wrestler instead of making dick jokes and doing the DX reunions, I’ve never had a problem with watching Shawn Michaels’ matches.

“It was just an annoying f*cking period of time in my life and a goddamn unprofessional f*ck to be around to get along with or deal with.”

You can check out the clip from the podcast below:



(h/t to TJRWrestling for the transcription)