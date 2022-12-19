Jim Cornette Explains Why He Doesn’t See The Rock Admitting to Steroid Use

Jim Cornette discussed why, in his opinion, The Rock wouldn’t and shouldn’t confess to using steroids, even if recent claims to the contrary were accurate, on his Jim Cornette Experience.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently sparked controversy by urging the former WWE Champion to admit to using steroids.

Cornette said, “Then just every nitwit and moron out there, that’s all they will hear is The Rock does it so why shouldn’t I? It’s like with Mick Foley, well he took all those bumps, and they ignore the talent and the personality and the charisma, blah, blah, blah. All people want is if they already are predisposed to do something, or if they’re desperate to do something and don’t know how. And they thought, Oh, well, The Rock did it this way, so I’ll just do that.

“So I can see why you wouldn’t [admit it]. Because, again, nobody has those genetics, nobody has that opportunity, nobody’s going to be the biggest movie star in the world. You’re just going to be some clown lifting weights in your garage, shooting monkey hormones up your ass, and ruining your health for no f*cking reward.

“So I can see why he wouldn’t say Oh, well, it’s okay as long as you have the finest doctor and you’re an intelligent human being and you have a lifetime of knowledge of training and working out and people, you know, do it with you and design your programmes and a chef and take your meals with you everywhere and all that other stuff. And they’ll just hear the ah, I’ll do the steroids.”

