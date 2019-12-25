Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Over T-Shirt Design

Forbes.com is reporting that Jim Cornette has filed a lawsuit against indy wrestler Brandon “G-Raver” Graver over a “f*** Jim Cornette” t-shirt design. Here is an excerpt from the Forbes article:

According to the complaint, Cornette “is a professional wrestling living legend and believed by many to be the world’s leading expert on all matters having in any way to do with the sport of professional wrestling.” It adds that he “did not consent to the use of his name or image” and, from there, turns into a basic intellectual property dispute, that Graver, Indy Connection, and, by extension, Shopify were making money off of him by using his image on the shirt. The complaint cites claims of unfair competition, trademark dilution, trademark cyberpiracy, common law trademark infringement, unfair competition, and dilution, unauthorized use of plaintiff’s name and likeness, and, in the alternative, conspiracy under Pennsylvania law.