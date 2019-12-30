Jim Cornette Has Heated Online Exchange With Indy Promotion

Jim Cornette criticized a sequence from the indy wrestling promotion Game Changer Wrestling on Twitter and the promotion responded to Cornette:

Wrestling in 2019–12 foot ring with two 150 pound kids doing a choreographed dance routine & 84 "fans" reacting like they're watching Ali vs. Frazier. I'm sorry for the people who like this hot garbage but I'll continue pointing out how this is an embarrassment to the sport. https://t.co/vhF8riYrbt — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) 28 December 2019

Dear miserable old man, We've proudly worked with and paid healthy sums to numerous actual legends over the last few years, including several of your pals. We wouldn't expect you to do your research, but more importantly we have no interest in working with you now, or ever. https://t.co/kdsAQFKXgj — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) 30 December 2019

Dear Clown, Our mark money has taken us around the world & spurred a revolution in the business that you are no longer welcome to participate in. Our legacy is already secure. Yours however fades a little further every day, and every hateful/ignorant comment ensures your fate. https://t.co/bMOljNWnmg — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) 30 December 2019