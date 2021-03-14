Jim Cornette Issues A Response To Miro’s Warning

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Miro issued a public warning to Jim Cornette for referring to Penelope Ford as Kip Sabian’s “slutty girlfriend” during Cornette’s podcast. Cornette has issued a response to Miro:
Bluto, somebody that's known me for awhile better sit down & tell you why you're making a DRASTIC error trying to joust with me before I make you wish you'd never TRIED to learn English. You're a toothless lamb about to piss off a wolf & I just want you to be aware of your peril https://t.co/hMphYMRsJD
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021
Aww, fuck it. This'll be too good to pass up. Somebody tell noted video game nerd and Popeye villain wannabe @ToBeMiro that I'm not gonna waste THIS tonguelashing in pieces on Twitter, it'll come this Tuesday on the Drive-Thru podcast–and it will be glorious. Don't tell Penelope https://t.co/hMphYMRsJD
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021
What in the world are you holding onto there, @ToBeMiro ? Certainly not your pride or integrity. https://t.co/OLdHYoN6vo
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021
I NEVER said–just heard it said–that if @thePenelopeFord had as many dicks sticking out of her as she's had stuck in her she'd look like a porcupine. I never said that. But someone who'd have relations with Jelly Nutella should have a medical professional on her speed dial. https://t.co/4y93A5VwAu
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021
In all honesty, I appreciate @ToBeMiro , Penelope Pitstop and their mascot Pip making me trend on Twitter all night. I would have never thought 3 unheard-of video gamers could do such a good job. Gonna be fun on the show Tuesday telling them about all their faults. https://t.co/xVki7f18M9
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021