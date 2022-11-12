Jim Cornette Offers High-Praise For Bray Wyatt’s Abilities In WWE

When Bray Wyatt is involved in an angle in WWE, you believe it.

Jim Cornette does.

The pro wrestling legend spoke during the latest episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast about Bray Wyatt’s ability to make everything he’s involved in “so believable.”

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“So Bray Wyatt comes out and gets in the ring. And again, like I praised him, and I’ve been trying to praise him. The laugh, the tone, the voice, the delivery, this guy could be one of the most believable wrestlers in the business. He could talk you into something and part of it is just waiting forever to hear and try to understand what point he’s making, but you can take the ride with him because it’s a colourful way of speaking.



And he comes out and he says this is me, the real me, no masks, no smoke and mirrors. Just me and you, it’s the real man, Bray Wyatt. And I’m the best version of him, I’m going to do spectacular things while I’m here. Because I’ve often in my life, I’ve often been out of control and I go to a dark place. I’m waiting for him to say something, and not to say [he’s not saying a lot], he’s saying plenty. I’m waiting to understand what he’s saying or what point he’s eventually going to make. He never actually gets there, but I love listening to it.



Because you think it’s built into something. There’s a lot of anticipation here, it’s a great delivery and he could be one of the most believable people like Blackjack Mulligan was as a promo when, let’s face it, I mean, he was so big and for a massive man like that, his work was good, but he wasn’t like Ricky Steamboat, but he could talk. He could talk you in, they built his cast of characters in Eagle Pass, Texas and he drew the people into what he was saying.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast where he talks more about this subject and other relevant topics from the world of pro wrestling by visiting Omny.fm. H/T to ITRWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.