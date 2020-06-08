Jim Cornette On How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done In WCW

Jim Cornette discussed during a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru how he thinks Shawn Michaels would have done had he jumped to WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

Here is what he had to say:

“I think he would have had some great matches in WCW against certain friends of his, and I think overall they would have somehow bungled it and he would have not been any bigger or even as big in WCW as he was in the WWF because Vince was dedicated to taking care of Shawn. When they bungled Bret Hart, you think they wouldn’t have bungled Shawn Michaels? Yes, Nash and Hall were there to help out but goddamn, wasn’t Nash responsible for the worst booking during the height of the worst booking era? They might of beat a lot of people but somewhere or another it would have been fucked up, or they would have left Michaels fall victim to his own particular problems and issues and fuck himself up because they wouldn’t have been keeping as close an eye on him.”