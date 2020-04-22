Jim Cornette On If Vince McMahon Is Someone You Can ‘Hang Out’ With, If He’s Is A ‘Cool Guy’

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette’s “Drive-Thru,” Cornette was asked by a fan if Vince McMahon is someone you can just ‘hang out’ with and if he’s “cool guy.” Here’s what he had to say:

If Vince McMahon is someone you can just ‘hang out’ with: Vince can be fun and entertaining when you are with him on a personal basis, yes. I can’t see myself sitting down and having a burger with him because I’ve done that before. I’ve sat down, I’ve had a burger, he was eating a turkey sandwich with low-fat mustard. I’ve sat down and had chicken fingers with him while he was eating a turkey sandwich with low-fat mustard. Vince is not anybody that just shoots the sh*t. There has to be a reason for the conversation.

There has to be…there’s always something…he is always working. He doesn’t shoot sh*t. He talks about work and then does work. Obviously, when you are having conversations when things come up when you are riding in the f*cking car for three hours or whatever, he can be entertaining in that respect, but it’s not like he is just somebody that hangs out with people.

If Vince McMahon is cool: Well, some of him is and some of him is crazy and some of him is an evil asshole. We’ve talked about it. There’s no way to really describe it except to him, the whole thing business is business. He will just say, ‘Ok, fine, cut him pal, we need to please the stockholders and make the stock look good, you know, blah blah blah, so fire these guys.’ Then, the next time he sees them, ‘Hey, how are ya pal? That was just business.

Sorry your family was out on the street.’ And he does good things for people. Every once in a while you hear of somebody who needs something and he would send them money or he would help them out or whatever. He’s kept a lot of guys that were loyal to his dad. He’s taking care of the guys who were loyal to his dad better than most of the people who have been loyal to him. You never know.