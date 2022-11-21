Jim Cornette on Jeff Hardy: “He Shouldn’t Be Wrestling for a While”

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics.

Cornette mentioned how fans wanted to see Jeff Hardy wrestle again after his DUI arrest earlier this year. He has since entered rehab for treatment and is awaiting the outcome of his legal issues.

He said, “But at the same time maybe the people who really just love Jeff Hardy want to see him come back and wrestle and they don’t think about his personal situation.”

Do a lot of people- are they thinking well now let’s just see if it’s a train wreck, we’re interested just to see what he’s going to do when he comes back and they’re not hoping for a good outcome. I don’t- f*ck it but hey to do more damage to his body, to exacerbate his personal issues, probably a thing that he shouldn’t be wrestling for a while.”

