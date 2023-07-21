Jim Cornette On Kota Ibushi: “He’s A Sex Toy & Child Wrestler From The Orient”

Jim Cornette is not a Kota Ibushi fan.

The pro wrestling legend shared his thoughts on the Japanese wrestling legend during the latest installment of his podcast, “The Jim Cornette Experience.”

“For most of you going, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’ Kota ‘Idouchi’ is a fellow sex toy and child wrestler from the Orient, who is now a former best friend and tag team partner and member of the Golden Lovers pairing with Kenny Omega,” he said. “He’s another guy that a bunch of these mentally challenged individuals that think that this kind of wrestling gets over, just think is just swell. Ol’ Kota, ‘Idouchi’ himself. He’s one of the great ones.”

Cornette continued, “You can watch him on video on the Internet wrestling sex dolls, six-year-old children, while they have matches where they all dress up as I Dream of Jeannie, and bunches of them just stand around and stick their fingers up other guys asses over and over in a circle. It’s amazing the talent that this nitwit piece of sh*t possesses.”

