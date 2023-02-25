Jim Cornette On Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Brandi Rhodes For Cody’s Feud With Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championships at WrestleMania 39. There’s some speculation that WWE may bring in Brandi Rhodes to level the playing field, and watch out for Paul Heyman if he tries to get involved in the match.

Jim Cornette recently spoke on his podcast, “The Drive-Thru,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Brandi potentially being involved in the match.

He said, “Then the building up to Mania’ (On when Brandi Rhodes should return). I’m afraid the intendancy, or the inclination, might be to try to use her to get some kind of heat, and I think it would backfire. The people would cheer for Roman Reigns later out. But if she got on Heyman and we had a classic wife-manager catfight, I think that would be entertaining as sh*t. Otherwise, maybe she should just stay in the back with Pharaoh and keep an eye on the leash.”

