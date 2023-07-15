Jim Cornette Openly Critical Of Logan Paul, Ricochet

Logan Paul and Ricochet took a hell of a chance at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

During a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette was openly critical of Logan Paul and Ricochet’s Spanish Fly spot from the men’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“They had to rush it because they were trying to f****** do a Goddamn tight rope act with the ladder still leaning on the top rope and two 200, well Logan Paul’s 200 and something pounds, Ricochet 160, on it and they backflipped off the top rope and went head first through the tables,” Cornette said. “Actually, through the second table. The first one just turned over ’cause they mostly missed that.”

Cornette continued, “What the f***, why would you even think you should do something like that if you could nail it 100 times out of 100. Why would either guy? The experienced professional Ricochet, oh my God. They very nearly went completely head first.”

Check out the complete episode at Omny.fm. H/T to ITRWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.