Jim Cornette Praises Jon Moxley’s AEW Dynamite Promo

Jim Cornette has been one of the biggest critics of Jon Moxley and AEW since it began. But it seems the keeper of “Castle Cornette” might be turning over a new leaf.

Moxley said that he was embarrassed and pissed off about what happened, he reminded everyone that winners take the last shot and he wants the ball. Moxley is set to battle former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions tomorrow night.

Recently on his Podcast, Cornette suggested that Moxley has peaked and will not be able to top the promo the rest of his career. Co-host Brian asked Cornette if he liked the promo. Cornette replied with the following:

“I cannot believe that I am gonna’ say this, but this promo was brilliant. This promo was not only the best, I mean in one way Moxley ought to quit now. He ain’t gonna’ top this. This was not only the best Jon Moxley promo I’ve ever heard, this was actually one of the best promos in wrestling, period, that I’ve ever heard for a particular situation.

He put the tournament and the guys in it over, he made himself the underdog, and then vowed to take the shot, and bring home the gold. You can tell he really wants to be the champion. He wants to be the guy in that company!” Cornette said.

You can watch Moxley’s promo and listen to Cornette’s comments below: