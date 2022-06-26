Jim Cornette Praises Tony Khan for the Way He Handled Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

During his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette shared his opinions on a variety of topics.

AEW President Tony Khan was mentioned by Cornette. Despite his harsh criticism of the company, Cornette did praise Khan for the manner he handled Jeff Hardy’s latest DUI incident, telling Hardy he could remain in AEW if he entered treatment, which Hardy did. The AEW star is currently suspended and in rehabilitation.

Cornette said, “Well that’s probably the most professionally he’s handled anything yet. So good for Tony [Khan] and good for Jeff [Hardy] for being open for it at this point. It’s probably how he got asked also, I can see Tony Khan asking somebody to do something more nicely than John Laurinaitis.”

You can listen to the podcast below: